HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.53 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,195,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,962. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04.

