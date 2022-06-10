Head-To-Head Contrast: 908 Devices (MASS) vs. Its Peers

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 908 Devices to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 908 Devices and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices Competitors 154 692 956 28 2.47

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.35%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -56.68% -15.20% -12.07% 908 Devices Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $42.21 million -$22.17 million -16.28 908 Devices Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.07

908 Devices’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

908 Devices has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

908 Devices beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

