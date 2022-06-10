Head to Head Survey: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CompoSecure and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.36 $13.51 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.79 $3.62 billion $9.38 6.80

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 0 4 17 0 2.81

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.06%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $232.11, suggesting a potential upside of 264.04%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CompoSecure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

