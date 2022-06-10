Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading Down 0.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

