HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.54. 7,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

