Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00077474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00195815 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

