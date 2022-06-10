Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of HSDT opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

