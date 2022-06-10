Helix Achieves Market Cap of $33,115.02 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Helix has a market capitalization of $33,115.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helix has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00083086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

