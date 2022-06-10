Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 4.3%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Approximately 2,674,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,606,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market cap of £13.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)
