Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.68 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

