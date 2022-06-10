Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $1,428,151.40 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.68 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

