Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

HIBB traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $629.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

