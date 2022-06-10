HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 134,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,140. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

In other news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at $150,092,714.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 219,460 shares of company stock worth $3,119,804.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

