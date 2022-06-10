HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 77,758 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 475,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927,328. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

