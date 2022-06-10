HM Payson & Co. Has $123.14 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 767,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.33. The company has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

