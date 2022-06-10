HM Payson & Co. Has $24.57 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $163.60. 84,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

