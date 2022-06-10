HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Shares of HON traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.35. 36,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

