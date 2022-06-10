HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,068 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.47. 11,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average is $221.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.