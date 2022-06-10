Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.93.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 104,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,684. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

