Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.99

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.