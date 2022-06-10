HSBC Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €87.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.00 ($79.57).

HEN3 stock opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

