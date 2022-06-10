HSBC Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €38.79 ($41.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day moving average is €58.65.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

