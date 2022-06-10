Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $222.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

HUBB stock opened at $198.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.47. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 226.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

