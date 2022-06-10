Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.48

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 480976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

