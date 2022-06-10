Huobi BTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $402,870.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $30,109.99 or 1.00105324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $402,870.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

