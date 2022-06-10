IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.