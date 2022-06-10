IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.