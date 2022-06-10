Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $196.89

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.89 and last traded at $203.20, with a volume of 27671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.80.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.