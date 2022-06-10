Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $196.89

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.89 and last traded at $203.20, with a volume of 27671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.47.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.
The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.80.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
