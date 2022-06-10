iMe Lab Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.87 million and $293,479.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00333681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00446911 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 197.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.