Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Head to Head Comparison

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and G4S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.39 $3.81 billion $0.61 20.62 G4S $8.94 billion 0.58 $196.45 million N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil and G4S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 7 0 2.42 G4S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus target price of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 107.88%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than G4S.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 11.71% 22.30% 11.52% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats G4S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About G4S (Get Rating)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

