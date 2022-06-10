Ink (INK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink (INK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $253,522.39 and approximately $921.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

