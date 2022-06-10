Insider Buying: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) General Counsel Acquires 13,761 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) General Counsel Lori J. Braender acquired 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $13,210.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,210.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 429,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,139. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.