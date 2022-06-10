Insider Buying: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) General Counsel Acquires 13,761 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) General Counsel Lori J. Braender acquired 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $13,210.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,210.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 429,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,139. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

