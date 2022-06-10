Insider Buying: European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT) Insider Purchases 1,995 Shares of Stock

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £14,663.25 ($18,375.00).

European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 708 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 720.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £726.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. European Opportunities Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 641 ($8.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 854 ($10.70).

About European Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

