Insider Buying: Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Buys $51,882.01 in Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $51,882.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

