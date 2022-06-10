Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases $217,725.39 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch acquired 144,189 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $217,725.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at $346,075.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Hirsch acquired 5,811 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $8,367.84.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KPLT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,600,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

