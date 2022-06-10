Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Buys $428,992.20 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 44,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,192,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,569,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford acquired 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $132,607.37.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

