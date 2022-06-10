Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Buys $55,447.54 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 52,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,309,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

