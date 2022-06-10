Insider Buying: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Buys $115,290.00 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WY stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.