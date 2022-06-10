Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$199,982.00.

TSE:ARX opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.20. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7087706 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

