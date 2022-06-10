Insider Selling: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Sells $22,086.00 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $22,086.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 146,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

