Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$382,500.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.82.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3399998 earnings per share for the current year.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

