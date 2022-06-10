Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $2,411,081.20 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.01.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 4th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

