Insider Selling: Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Sells 59,200 Shares of Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) insider Otto de Bont sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £400,784 ($502,235.59).

LON RWI opened at GBX 720 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £576.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. Renewi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 855 ($10.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 680.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40.

Get Renewi alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.53) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.