Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells 18,926 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 528,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,386. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

