Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$894,293.57 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total transaction of C$894,293.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

Eduardo Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 23rd, Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82.

WPM opened at C$51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.