Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$894,293.57 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total transaction of C$894,293.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

Eduardo Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82.

WPM opened at C$51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

