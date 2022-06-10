Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 143.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 68.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 89,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

