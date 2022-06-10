Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $210.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Intact Financial stock opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

