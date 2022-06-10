Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Intapp stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,199. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intapp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

