International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.03. 29,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

