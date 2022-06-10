International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

About International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.